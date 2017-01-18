BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
Jan 18 Educational Development Corp
* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* experienced delays in gathering and compiling the information necessary to draft a complete and accurate form 10-Q
* currently anticipates that it will be able to file the form 10-Q on or before the extended deadline of january 23 Source (bit.ly/2k0WQKG) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump urged the chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers on Tuesday to build more cars in the country, pressing his pledge to bring jobs to America and discourage the car industry from investing in Mexico.