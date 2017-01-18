Jan 18 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - companies must adopt standard
issued by FASB in may 2014 after january 1, 2017 and no later
than january 1, 2018
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc- company anticipates the
standard will have a material impact on its consolidated
financial statements - SEC filing
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects revenue related to
Captisol material sales to remain unchanged
* Ligand Pharma-most significant impact from standards
relates to accounting for revenues related to royalties,
contingent "milestone" based payments
Source text: (bit.ly/2iKzF6w)
Further company coverage: