BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
Jan 18 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
* Federal National Mortgage Association says CAS series 2017-C01, a $1.351 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on January 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump urged the chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers on Tuesday to build more cars in the country, pressing his pledge to bring jobs to America and discourage the car industry from investing in Mexico.