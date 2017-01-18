Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 18 Evelo Biosciences Inc
* Evelo Biosciences Inc says has raised $30.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2jouQSa)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware
LONDON, Jan 24 Banks have committed up to 630m of debt financing to back a potential sale of Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform owned by Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo as interested buyers get shortlisted, banking sources said.