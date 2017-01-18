UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Cynata Therapeutics Ltd
* Cynata & Fujifilm sign strategic partnership agreement
* Fujifilm takes A$3.97 million strategic equity stake in cynata
* Potential future upfront and milestone payments in excess of A$60 million for the deal
* Fujifilm has taken an equity stake in Cynata through purchase of 8.1 million ordinary shares in Cynata, issued at $0.49113 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources