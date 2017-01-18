Jan 19 Bega Cheese Ltd :
* Bega Cheese to acquire one of Australia's most iconic food
brands-bga.ax
* Company will pay $460 million which will initially be
funded by bank debt
* Agreed to buy most of Mondelz International's australia
and new zealand grocery and cheese business
* It has near- term corporate opportunities to pay down debt
* Expects mdlz grocery business to generate pro-forma net
revenues of about $310 million, ebitda of between $40 to $45
million in its first full year of operation
