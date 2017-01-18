Jan 18 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth Energy -2017 capital budget is expected to
support annual average daily production of between 50,000 and
52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Company's board of directors has approved an interim 2017
capital expenditure budget of $125 million
* Company is allocating about $80 million towards
development and maintenance activities at its Lindbergh thermal
project
* Pengrowth Energy-About $60 million of Lindbergh capital
has been allocated to optimization of phase one production
