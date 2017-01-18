Jan 18 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth Energy -2017 capital budget is expected to support annual average daily production of between 50,000 and 52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Company's board of directors has approved an interim 2017 capital expenditure budget of $125 million

* Company is allocating about $80 million towards development and maintenance activities at its Lindbergh thermal project

* Pengrowth Energy-About $60 million of Lindbergh capital has been allocated to optimization of phase one production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: