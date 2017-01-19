Jan 19 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :

* Consolidated net sales of 15.1 billion euros ($16.06 billion) for Q4 of 2016, increase of 54.5 pct compared to Q4 last year

* For FY 2016, pro forma net sales reached 62.3 billion euros, up 3.4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Store portfolio at end of 2016 at 6,556

* Q4 USA net sales 5.69 billion euros

* Q4 Netherlands net sales 3.23 billion euros

* After a solid holiday season, in particular at Stop & Shop New England, comp sales at AHOLD USA were slightly down by 0.2 pct

* Expected FY 2016 pro forma underlying operating margin slightly ahead of 2015