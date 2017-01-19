Jan 19 Galenica AG :

* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit

* FY consolidated net sales up by 8.6% to 4,118.4 million Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)

* Confirmation of profit forecasts

* Confirms its intention to develop Vifor Pharma and Galenica Santé into two independent listed companies in 2017

* FY Vifor Pharma net sales increased by 24.8% to 1,167.0 million Swiss francs

* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed by no later than the end of 2017, subject to the economic environment remaining stable.

* With an increase in sales of 3.2% to 3,008.9 million Swiss francs, Galenica Santé performed well in the market in 2016

