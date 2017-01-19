HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
Jan 19 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate
* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says reduction in its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 15 basis points, with effect from January 19th, 2017
* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says reduction in RPLR will also be applicable on loans to non-resident indians (NRIs)/ PIO's card holders Source text - (HDFC Limited, the premier housing finance company, today announced a reduction in its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) by 15 basis points, with effect from January 19th, 2017. ) Further company coverage:
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and France, both backers of Syrian rebels, said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead to a resumption of U.N.-led peace efforts in Geneva and more aid to civilians suffering from five years of war.