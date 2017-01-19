BRIEF-Synektik sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 mln zlotys
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 UCB SA :
* CIMPACT results confirm data from two previously reported Phase 3 CIMZIA trials
* In CIMPACT trial, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for the primary endpoint
* Submission of marketing applications to regulatory authorities expected in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 2.8 pct (Updates after press conference; Removes background material on 2012 defibrillator recall as incidents are not related; raises paragraphs on earnings, adds analyst comment; adds that shares have regained some losses.)
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock