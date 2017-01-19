Jan 19 Sibanye Gold Ltd :

* Has received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater by Sibanye

* Effect of early termination is that antitrust condition required for transaction has now been satisfied

* Transaction is expected to close in second calendar quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)