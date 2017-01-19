Jan 19 British Land Company Plc :
* Third quarter trading statement
* Has had a positive quarter
* Have completed over 400,000 sq ft of lettings across
business and are progressing discussions with a broad range of
occupiers
* Retail footfall and sales growth continue to outperform
industry benchmarks
* Have made further disposals of non-core assets and
residential units ahead of valuation
* Business is well placed; we remain mindful of potential
headwinds going forward
* 314,000 sq ft of retail lettings and renewals, 8.7 pct
ahead of ERV; a further 189,000 sq ft under offer
* Retailer sales for quarter were up 0.6 pct year on year
outperforming benchmark by 200 bps
* Footfall for quarter was -0.6 pct year on year
outperforming benchmark by 220 bps
* 51,000 sq ft of office lettings and renewals, in-line with
ERV
* 7 clarges street offices now over 80 pct let or under
offer at an average rent of 113 stg PSF, in line with
pre-referendum ervs
* Leasing discussions with a wide range of occupiers are
progressing across our london campuses; ten major discussions
are under way totalling 1.4 million sq ft
* Enabling works commenced on 520,000 sq ft redevelopment of
100 liverpool street
* 119 million stg disposals exchanged in quarter including
£85 million of non-core retail and office disposals 2 pct ahead
of September 2016 valuations
* 191 million stg retail portfolio sale previously announced
completed in January 2017
* Q3 dividend confirmed at 7.30 pence, 3.0 pct ahead of
prior year
