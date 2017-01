Jan 19 Russian steel producer Evraz says:

* Q4 consolidated crude steel output was stable quarter on quarter at 3.4 million tonnes as production increased at its Russian steel mills and decreased at the North American and Ukrainian assets;

* Q4 output of raw coking coal increased, primarily due to the completion of longwall moves at the Raspadskaya mine in September. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)