UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd
* "Group foresees another challenging period "
* "Expected to boost sales upto 300 million rgt in the coming years"
* "Expect fy2017 to continue to be challenging, as both the domestic and global economic environment look set to remain soft and volatile" Source text (bit.ly/2k2fguz) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources