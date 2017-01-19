BRIEF-Synektik sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 mln zlotys
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 Biomerieux SA :
* Biomerieux and Banyan Biomarkers partner to develop, validate and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury
* Under terms of agreement, Biomerieux takes equity participation of about $7 million in Banyan Biomarkers
* Obtains rights to commercialize Banyan's proprietary tests worldwide for use in in vitro diagnostics, with preferred rights for its Vidas Immunoassays range
* In addition, two companies will continue to explore co-development opportunities in area of TBI and critical care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 2.8 pct (Updates after press conference; Removes background material on 2012 defibrillator recall as incidents are not related; raises paragraphs on earnings, adds analyst comment; adds that shares have regained some losses.)
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock