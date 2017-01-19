UPDATE 4-BT's Italy scandal deepens and UK slows, wiping $9 bln off shares
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Writes through, adds background)
Jan 19 Looser Holding AG
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
* Revenue growth of 5.6 percent after adjustments for currency, acquisition and divestment effects
* Continues to expect earnings growth and an increase in ebitda margin for full financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Writes through, adds background)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, reported its lowest profit in four years as competition from a new rival hit revenues that were also affected by a cash crunch, after the federal government scrapped high-value banknotes.
* Shares up 0.5 percent (Rewrites, adds CEO comments on Trump and trade impact)