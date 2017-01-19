BRIEF-Synektik sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 mln zlotys
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 Biomerieux SA :
* Remarkable growth in sales in 2016, up 9.6 pct like-for-like, lifted by all regions and all strategic lines
* Consolidated sales amounted to 2,103 million euros ($2.24 billion) in 2016, versus 1,965 million euros in 2015
* For FY, expects contributive operating income before non-recurring items to be slightly above its previous target, moving closer to 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock