Jan 19 Biomerieux SA :

* Remarkable growth in sales in 2016, up 9.6 pct like-for-like, lifted by all regions and all strategic lines

* Consolidated sales amounted to 2,103 million euros ($2.24 billion) in 2016, versus 1,965 million euros in 2015

* For FY, expects contributive operating income before non-recurring items to be slightly above its previous target, moving closer to 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)