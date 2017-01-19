Jan 19 Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Scandic to open new hotel at Helsinki airport

* Has signed long-term rental agreement with LAK Real Estate Oyj, subsidiary of Finavia, to establish and operate a new hotel at Helsinki airport

* Work to complete Scandic Helsinki Airport hotel will start in January 2017

* Hotel opening is planned for first half of 2018

