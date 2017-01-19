BRIEF-Synektik sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 mln zlotys
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
* Fresenius announces issuance of equity-neutral convertible bonds
* To issue 500 million eur convertible bonds due 2024
* Convertible bonds to have issue price 100 percent to 104.75 percent, conversion premium 45 percent
* Bond to be used to finance Quironsalud, Spain's largest private hospital operator
* Says to purchase call options on Fresenius shares to hedge high replayment obligation risk
* Initial price to be determined after market close Feb 2, 2017
* Says to apply for bonds to be included in open market segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock