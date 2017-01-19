Russia's Gazprom plans two Eurobond issues in March - sources
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian gas producer Gazprom is planning two Eurobond issues in March in U.S. dollars and pounds sterling, two financial market sources told Reuters.
Jan 19 AFH Financial Group Plc
* AFH acquires assets of Aberdeen Wealth Management Limited
* The maximum consideration payable by AFH is 556,500 pounds ($683,660.25) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8140 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.