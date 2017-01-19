UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Poulaillon SA :
* FY revenue 61.2 million euros ($65.15 million) versus 53.9 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 6.6 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 1.6 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2jbeP12 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources