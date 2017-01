Jan 19 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Expects to deliver strong full year results with revenues expected to grow by 12% to £316 million

* Expects to grow adjusted operating profit* by c.8% to about £108 million

* Q4 group revenues 73.8 million stg, up 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)