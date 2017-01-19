BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Jan 19 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Luke Miels appointed president, global pharmaceuticals, gsk
* Luke is currently executive vice president (evp) of astrazeneca's european business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* EnQuest to take over operatorship of Sullom Voe oil terminal
* Ceo says seeing some slowdown in uk business potentially linked to a weaker economy and brexit