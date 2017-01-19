Jan 19 Avanza Bank
* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 10.50
(SEK10.50) per share
* Says net profit for quarter was SEK 101 million
* Q4 number of new customers 29,300
* Reuters poll: Avanza Q4 net profit was seen at SEK 99.5
million, dividend at 10.7 SEK/share
* Says we expect growth to remain strong and are stretching
our target to reach 1 million customers by 2020
* Says at same time that we raise target for our share of
net inflow to savings market to at least 9 per cent.
* Says operating expenses for the year rose by 8 per cent,
on the low end of our forecast. Our guidance for 2017 of an
increase of 15-20 per cent remains firm
