Jan 19 Enl Land Ltd

* Says ENL and Rogers have acquired 253,955 and 461,045 ordinary shares of New Mauritius Hotels at a price of 21 rupees per share

* Following transaction, ENL and Rogers together hold total of 145,372,971 ordinary shares of NMH, representing 30.019% of rights attached to voting shares of NMH Source : bit.ly/2jBLKie Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)