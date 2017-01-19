UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Enl Land Ltd
* Says ENL and Rogers have acquired 253,955 and 461,045 ordinary shares of New Mauritius Hotels at a price of 21 rupees per share
* Following transaction, ENL and Rogers together hold total of 145,372,971 ordinary shares of NMH, representing 30.019% of rights attached to voting shares of NMH Source : bit.ly/2jBLKie Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources