BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
Jan 19 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :
* Portfolio company Auctionata | Paddle8 has filed a preliminary insolvency proceedings and is in talks about continuation the financing
* Profit and loss account of German Startups Group in fiscal year 2017 will not be affected by the above events (IFRS)
* The events could negatively affect net group result of German Startups Group in fiscal 2016 by up to 0.17 euro per share (IFRS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.