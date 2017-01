Jan 19 Selangor Properties Bhd :

* A final single-tier exempt dividend of 12.0 sen per ordinary share of RM1.00 each proposed for FY ended 31 October 2016

* Special single-tier exempt dividend of 8.0 sen per ordinary share of RM1.00 each has been proposed for FY ended 31 Oct 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2jbvm5n] Further company coverage: