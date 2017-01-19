Jan 19 Lay Hong Bhd

* Reference is made to the announcement made on 28 April 2016 and 23 May 2016 on material litigation

* Unit informed by its solicitors that court of appeal has on 17 january 2017 allowed applicant's appeal

* Appeal to refund to appellant sum of 2.6 million rgt together with interest thereon at 5 pct p.a from 7 June 2016 until date of settlement

* Pursuant to appeal there is no operational impact to the company and the group

* Unit Lay Hong Food Corporation Sdn Bhd is the appellant and Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions Sdn Bhd is the respondent