UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Erlebnis Akademie AG :
* Prelim 2016 EBIT in range from 1.0 million to 1.1 million euros
* FY total turnover (excluding the Czech joint venture) was around 7.95 million euros ($8.48 million) in 2016, up 14 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources