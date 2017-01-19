Jan 19 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

* Reaffirms Fourth Quarter 2016 Guidance

* revenue for q1 of 2017 is expected to grow on a year over year basis and decline mildly quarter over quarter

* target an annual revenue growth of around 20% in 2017

* maintain target to grow at 20% compounded annually from 2016 to 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: