BRIEF-Samsung Card to pay annual dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Jan 19 Aviva Plc :
* Organisational changes
* Aviva is bringing its UK Insurance businesses together - life insurance, general insurance and health insurance - under leadership of Andy Briggs
* Maurice Tulloch will become CEO international insurance, responsible for Aviva's insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India
* Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval
* Says David Mcmillan, Chairman Aviva global health insurance and CEO Aviva Europe, has chosen to leave Aviva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 24 A team of managers from fixed income hedge fund Structured Portfolio Managers are starting a new firm called Nara Capital Partners, co-founder Charles Smart said.
ALMATY, Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.