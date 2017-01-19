BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 mln concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock
Jan 19 Rhoen Klinikum AG :
* Management board expects since today significant structural burdens on results in a range of low to middle two digit millions for current financial year 2017
* Will adjust its regular financial forecast
* Last year's financial results of company are positively affected by high one time effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says announces additional us patent granted for CLR 131 and CLR 125 in a broad range of solid tumors