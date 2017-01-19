BRIEF-Dantax upgrades forecast for FY 2016/17
* Lifts expectations for the result before financial items to a profit of around 3 million Danish crowns ($435,000) after tax against previously communicated 2 million crowns
Jan 19 Giglio Group SpA :
* Denies that unit Giglio Fashion presented an offer to participate in the tender for the purchase of Braccialini
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 400 won/share for common stock and 450 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000