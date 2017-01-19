UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs files $1 bln countersuit against Indonesian businessman
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
Jan 19 Republic of Philippines:
* Republic of Philippines files final term sheet related to its offering of $2 billion 3.700% global bonds due 2042 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jc0elY)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
