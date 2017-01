Jan 19 Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* Qtrly net interest income 16.30 billion baht versus 16.07 billion baht

* Qtrly net profit attributable 8.27 billion baht versus 8.06 billion baht

* NPLS at the end of 2016 were 68.8 billion baht or 3.2 percent of total loans

* As at end Dec, 2016 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 17.2 percent