Jan 19 Keycorp :

* KeyCorp sees 2017 noninterest income in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion

* KeyCorp sees 2017 noninterest expense in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion

* KeyCorp sees 2017 net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40 to 60 bps