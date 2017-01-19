Federal judge blocks Aetna Inc's plan to buy rival Humana
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A U.S. federal judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion merger with rival Humana, saying it was illegal under antitrust law.
Jan 19 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem Inc says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna through and including April 30, 2017
* Anthem Inc says it is extending termination date for Cigna deal as more time will be needed regardless of U.S. Lawsuit against companies Source text - bit.ly/2jc2DNE Further company coverage:
* On Jan 17, unit entered into a business sale agreement with Conexio Genomics Pty Ltd - SEC Filing
