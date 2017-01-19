Jan 19 National Payments Corp of India:
Source text - (Based on a review by National Payments
Corporation of India (NPCI) on ICICI Banks's action to block
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions made through
PhonePe App, we would like to state that ICICI Bank has been
advised to open UPI transactions immediately.
We had a discussion with ICICI Bank and YES Bank - the banker to
PhonePe to review the matter and arrived at this. We have also
advised banks to adhere to the merchant on-boarding guidelines
meticulously from the angle of interoperability of merchant App
so that such disputes are avoided. )