Jan 19 Alembic Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 6.8 million rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 257.7 million rupees

* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 39.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 249.2 million rupees

* Says approved resignation of MD Udit Amin

* Says amin to continue as non executive director