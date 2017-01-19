Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrated efficacy and improved
survival in patients with previously treated advanced gastric
cancer in a randomized Phase 3 study
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - opdivo demonstrated a 37%
reduction in risk of death compared to placebo
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - 12-month overall survival rates
were 26.6% in Opdivo- treated patients compared to 10.9% in
placebo-treated patients
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - safety profile of opdivo was
consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors
