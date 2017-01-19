Jan 19 Sabvest Ltd :
* Changes To The Composition Of The Board And Committees
* Philip Coutts-Trotter has advised board that he will
retire as non-executive chairman at AGM on May 15 2017
* Philip is also executive chairman of Sabvest's largest
investee company, S A Bias Industries (PTY) Limited
* Philip will be relinquishing his executive
responsibilities at s a bias but will continue as its
non-executive chairman
* Says Dawn Mokhobo, currently deputy chairman of Sabvest,
will be appointed as independent non-executive chairman
* Bheki Shongwe, currently a non-executive director of
Sabvest, will be appointed independent non-executive deputy
chairman
