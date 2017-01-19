Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 Lauritz.com Group A/S :
* Ebitda for period Jan 1 - Dec 31 is expected to amount to 46 million Danish crowns ($6.5 million), which is 4 million crowns higher than in 2015
* According to previous guidance, EBITDA for 2016 was expected to be in range of 50 million-59 million crowns
* Lower EBITDA growth for 2016 is mainly explained by lower than expected commission levels in Q4 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0162 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)