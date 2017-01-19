BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
Jan 19 Tatfondbank :
* Says DSK acquires 8.735 percent stake in company
* Says UK Regionfinansresurs Trust Management of ZPIF of long-term direct investments "Vektor Razvitiya" divests 8.735 percent stake in company Source text - bit.ly/2k4iDBs
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
Jan 24 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has provided updates on sizes and pricing for a triple-tranche US dollar bond deal, according to a lead.
* DNB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results