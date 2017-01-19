BRIEF-Live Ventures Inc's board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock
Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000
Jan 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services
* Announced that it has selected two new agency partners
* Decision comes at end of four-month agency review that included consideration of nearly 20 potential agency partners.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Venables Bell & Partners will take on advertising duties, and Mullenlowe Mediahub was selected for media planning and buying
Chipotle Mexican Grill says will continue its work with GSD&M through duration of its "ingredients reign" campaign
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20