Jan 19 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Trading Statement

* HEPS for six-month period ended Dec.31 2016 will be not less than 40 pct (40 cents) higher than previous corresponding reporting period

* Expects HY EPS to be not less than 60 pct (60 cents) higher, relative to previous corresponding reporting period