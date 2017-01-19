BRIEF-Old Point National Bank enters agreement for ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
Jan 19 Pharmathene Inc :
* Pharmathene -upon termination of deal under limited specified circumstances following receipt of superior offer, co to pay Altimmune termination fee of $2 million Source text (bit.ly/2k4rmUa) Further company coverage:
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.