Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd :
* GNE Group entered into Ruzhou finance lease agreements
* Cinda Financial Leasing shall purchase from Nanjing GCL New Energy Ruzhou leased assets
* Deal for RMB504.5 million
* Cinda Financial Leasing as lessor shall lease Ruzhou leased assets to Ruzhou GCL at an aggregate estimated rent of RMB538 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)