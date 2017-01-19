Jan 19 GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd :

* GNE Group entered into Ruzhou finance lease agreements

* Cinda Financial Leasing shall purchase from Nanjing GCL New Energy Ruzhou leased assets

* Deal for RMB504.5 million

* Cinda Financial Leasing as lessor shall lease Ruzhou leased assets to Ruzhou GCL at an aggregate estimated rent of RMB538 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: