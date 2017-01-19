Jan 19 HKScan Oyj :

* Strengthens its foothold on the Finnish beef market by acquiring full ownership of Paimio Slaughterhouse

* HKScan Finland Oy has signed an agreement on acquiring the remaining 50% of Paimion Teurastamo (Paimio Slaughterhouse) from Turku-based Wellcapita Oy

* Says deal will have no impact on personnel