UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 HKScan Oyj :
* Strengthens its foothold on the Finnish beef market by acquiring full ownership of Paimio Slaughterhouse
* HKScan Finland Oy has signed an agreement on acquiring the remaining 50% of Paimion Teurastamo (Paimio Slaughterhouse) from Turku-based Wellcapita Oy
* Says deal will have no impact on personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources