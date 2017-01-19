Jan 19 Avaya Holdings Corp :

* Total revenue for Q4 was $958 million, up $76 million compared to prior quarter

* Qtrly non-GAAP operating income was $229 million versus $202 million for Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Sees preliminary revenue for Q1 2017 in range of $870 million to $875 million dollars

* Sees preliminary adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017 in range of $235 million to $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)