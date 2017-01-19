CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 Avaya Holdings Corp :
* Total revenue for Q4 was $958 million, up $76 million compared to prior quarter
* Qtrly non-GAAP operating income was $229 million versus $202 million for Q4 of fiscal 2015
* Sees preliminary revenue for Q1 2017 in range of $870 million to $875 million dollars
* Sees preliminary adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017 in range of $235 million to $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call